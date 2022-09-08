Vistagen to Proceed with PALISADE-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial of PH94B in Social Anxiety Disorder following Interim Analysis

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (Vistagen, the Company), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the completion of an interim analysis of PALISADE-2, the Company’s second Phase 3 clinical trial assessing drug candidate PH94B as an acute treatment of anxiety in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), which concluded that PALISADE-2 should continue as planned.

Independent biostatisticians reviewed unblinded data from the 140 subjects who completed PALISADE-2 before the Company paused enrollment in the study in July 2022, following announcement of topline results from PALISADE-1, its first Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B in SAD. Although the Company does not itself have access to unblinded data from PALISADE-2, based on the outcome of the interim analysis and the recommendation of the independent biostatisticians, Vistagen will continue PALISADE-2 as planned to the full enrollment of 208 subjects, without any adjustment to the size of the study. Vistagen expects topline results from PALISADE-2 in the first half of 2023.

"We are encouraged by the recommendation to continue PALISADE-2 to full enrollment as originally planned,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Vistagen. "Following the results of PALISADE-1, we had independent biostatisticians conduct the interim analysis to gain insight on the best course of action for PALISADE-2, including possibly expanding the number of subjects in the study, significantly amending the study protocol or halting the study altogether. We believe that the recommendation resulting from the interim analysis to resume PALISADE-2 is the best course of action. While we further evaluate the results of PALISADE-1, building on both the continuation of PALISADE-2 and preliminary data from our open label safety study of PH94B, we are also preparing to meet with the FDA later this year to discuss our plans for further Phase 3 development of PH94B in Social Anxiety Disorder.”

PH94B is an innovative, fast-acting, odorless pherine administered intranasally at microgram doses. It is currently in clinical trials to treat multiple anxiety disorders without the side effects and safety concerns associated with currently prescribed and off-label medications. PH94B demonstrated tolerability in PALISADE-1 that was consistent with reported results from previous clinical trials. No severe or serious adverse events were reported for PH94B in PALISADE-1 or PALISADE-2 or in other clinical trials.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless and tasteless investigational neuroactive steroid nasal sprays designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. VistaGen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

