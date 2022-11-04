Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report financial results for its fiscal year 2023 second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Event: Vistagen Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-888-599-8686

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-929-477-0402

Conference ID: 5975082

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1579342&tp_key=aa33644740

An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, November 10, 2022. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 5975082.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. Vistagen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. Candidates include PH94B and PH10, which belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive steroids designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression – one mind at a time. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005192/en/