VistaPath Raises $4M to Modernize Pathology Labs Using Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaPath, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based, data-driven pathology processing platforms, today announced that it has secured $4 million in seed funding led by Moxxie Ventures with participation from NextGen Venture Partners and First Star Ventures. With this latest round, VistaPath will further advance its mission to modernize pathology labs, delivering faster, more accurate diagnoses that lead to optimal patient care.

"We're excited to be working with investors who share our desire to impact the lives and clinical outcomes of patients. This funding will support full-scale development and delivery of our innovative products, as well as the expansion of our operational and technical capabilities—allowing us to better serve the clinical and life science markets," says Timothy Spong, CEO of VistaPath.

VistaPath's Sentinel is a first-of-its-kind pathology processing platform designed to seamlessly deliver a range of solutions for critical lab processes. The company's first application, released in 2021, is a tissue grossing platform that automates the process of receiving, assessing, and processing tissue samples. The platform uses a high-quality video system combined with AI to assess specimens and create a gross report 93% faster than human technicians with 43% more accuracy. Additional applications are slated to be released later this year.

"Pathology is the study of disease and connects every aspect of patient care. We believe that advances in computer vision and AI can bring great improvements to the pathology industry and ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients. We believe the team at VistaPath is building a best-in-class product for pathology labs and are proud to lead this investment round", says Alex Roetter, General Partner at Moxxie Ventures.

About VistaPath

VistaPath is modernizing pathology labs using computer vision and artificial intelligence. They provide clients with significant quality, workflow, and strategic benefits with the overall goal of delivering improved results for pathologists, clinicians, and patients. The Sentinel is the company's first product. Learn more at vistapathbio.com .

About Moxxie Ventures

Moxxie Ventures is an early stage venture firm focused on backing exceptional founders who make life and work better. Moxxie is based in San Francisco, CA and Boulder, CO. Learn more at moxxie.vc .

