Visteon Aktie

Visteon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C6VY / ISIN: US92839U2069

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.10.2026 16:38:53

Visteon Swings To Profit In Q3, Lifts FY26 Sales Outlook; Cuts EBITDA View, Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Visteon Corp. (VC, VSTOW.OB), an automotive technology solutions provider, on Thursday announced profit for the third quarter compared to loss in the previous year period, on improved revenue. Further, the firm raised its sales outlook and lowered its EBITDA guidance.

The shares were trading 5.57 percent lower at $80.11 on the Nasdaq.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company raised its sales guidance range between $3.80 billion and $3.85 billion from the previous guidance range of $3.63 billion to $3.83 billion.

However, the company lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $370 million to $410 million from the previous guidance range of $455 million to $495 million, due to the impact of $77 million in exceptional warranty charges incurred during the quarter.

The company reported net income attributable to Visteon of $5 million or $0.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $11 million or loss of $40 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $46 million from $119 million, reflecting operational execution challenges in the supply chain environment.

Net sales increased 6 percent to $970 million from $917 million in the prior year.

During the quarter, the company secured $0.9 billion in new business, supported by demand for display products and continued growth in India.

Further, Visteon also completed a $200 million accelerated share repurchase program during the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Visteon Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Visteon Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Visteon Corp 72,00 -0,69% Visteon Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:33 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen