Visteon Aktie
WKN DE: A1C6VY / ISIN: US92839U2069
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22.10.2026 16:38:53
Visteon Swings To Profit In Q3, Lifts FY26 Sales Outlook; Cuts EBITDA View, Shares Down
(RTTNews) - Visteon Corp. (VC, VSTOW.OB), an automotive technology solutions provider, on Thursday announced profit for the third quarter compared to loss in the previous year period, on improved revenue. Further, the firm raised its sales outlook and lowered its EBITDA guidance.
The shares were trading 5.57 percent lower at $80.11 on the Nasdaq.
Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company raised its sales guidance range between $3.80 billion and $3.85 billion from the previous guidance range of $3.63 billion to $3.83 billion.
However, the company lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $370 million to $410 million from the previous guidance range of $455 million to $495 million, due to the impact of $77 million in exceptional warranty charges incurred during the quarter.
The company reported net income attributable to Visteon of $5 million or $0.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $11 million or loss of $40 per share a year earlier.
Adjusted EBITDA declined to $46 million from $119 million, reflecting operational execution challenges in the supply chain environment.
Net sales increased 6 percent to $970 million from $917 million in the prior year.
During the quarter, the company secured $0.9 billion in new business, supported by demand for display products and continued growth in India.
Further, Visteon also completed a $200 million accelerated share repurchase program during the quarter.
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21.10.26
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