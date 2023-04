Vistin Pharma ASA: Annual Report for 2022

Oslo, Norway, 27 April 2023

Please find attached the Annual Report for 2022 for Vistin Pharma ASA. There are no material changes in the financial statements compared to the preliminary full year results presented on 17 February 2023.

The annual report for 2022 will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

