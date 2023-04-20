Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 11:00:00

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2023 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 20 April 2023

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2023 results on Thursday 27th of April 2023. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day: Thursday 27th of April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esnqd8k9

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27373abc81d0427486bb885a935c342c


*****


For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



