|
24.10.2024 10:00:00
Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2024 conference call
Oslo, Norway, 24 October 2024
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter and YTD 2024 results on Thursday 31st of October 2024. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Thursday 31st of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbrzzjjk
Telephone conference (online registration): https://register.vevent.com/register/BI809b345192f14b6882c8bda7de2220b6
*****
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com
Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vistin Pharma ASA
|2,25
|-1,32%
