Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2024 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 24 October 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter and YTD 2024 results on Thursday 31st of October 2024. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Thursday 31st of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbrzzjjk

Telephone conference (online registration): https://register.vevent.com/register/BI809b345192f14b6882c8bda7de2220b6

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.


 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


