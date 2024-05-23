|
23.05.2024 14:50:00
Vistin Pharma ASA: Minutes from the annual general meeting 2024
Oslo, Norway, 23 May 2024
Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held today, on the 23 May 2024. All matters were resolved as proposed in the call for the annual general meeting, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of total NOK 1 per share, to be paid partly in June (NOK 0.5) and November (NOK 0.5).
For the June dividend of NOK 0.5 per share, the shares will be traded excluding the right (ex-date) on the 5th of June, with payment date on or about 18 June 2024.
For the November dividend of NOK 0.5 per share, the shares will be traded excluding the right (ex-date) on the 6th of November, with payment date on or about 19 November 2024 .
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vistin Pharma ASAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vistin Pharma ASAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vistin Pharma ASA
|1,88
|0,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz treibt an: US-Indizes vorbörslich stark -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag Gewinne an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.