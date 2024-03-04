|
Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) acquires minority share in CF Pharma (Hungary)
Oslo, Norway, 4 March 2024
Vistin Pharma has aquired a 15% share in CF Pharma Kft. CF Pharma is an API CDMO located in Budapest, Hungary with a broad customer base of recognized international pharmaceutical companies. CF Pharma has a proven track record in developing and commercializing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The group/company currently has five commercial APIs on the market, with another eight APIs under development.
The transaction price consists of a base price and an earn-out- element, with an agreed cap of MEUR 1.6.
"We have had positive discussions with CF Pharma management and the majority shareholders for some time, to evaluate different partnership models. I am very pleased to announce that Vistin Pharma now has acquired a minority stake in CF Pharma. We see this as a first agreed step in a potential closer partnership in the future, which can broaden our product portfolio and form an important basis for future growth. The cooperation with CF Pharma is a first move in order for Vistin Pharma to execute on the strategy to become a multi-product European API Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (API CDMO)”, says Magnus Tolleshaug, CEO in Vistin Pharma."
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Tolleshaug
CEO
+47 48 40 52 46
magnus.tolleshaug@vistin.com
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
