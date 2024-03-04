Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) acquires minority share in CF Pharma (Hungary)

Oslo, Norway, 4 March 2024



Vistin Pharma has aquired a 15% share in CF Pharma Kft. CF Pharma is an API CDMO located in Budapest, Hungary with a broad customer base of recognized international pharmaceutical companies. CF Pharma has a proven track record in developing and commercializing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The group/company currently has five commercial APIs on the market, with another eight APIs under development.

The transaction price consists of a base price and an earn-out- element, with an agreed cap of MEUR 1.6.

"We have had positive discussions with CF Pharma management and the majority shareholders for some time, to evaluate different partnership models. I am very pleased to announce that Vistin Pharma now has acquired a minority stake in CF Pharma. We see this as a first agreed step in a potential closer partnership in the future, which can broaden our product portfolio and form an important basis for future growth. The cooperation with CF Pharma is a first move in order for Vistin Pharma to execute on the strategy to become a multi-product European API Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (API CDMO)”, says Magnus Tolleshaug, CEO in Vistin Pharma."





For further information, please contact:

Magnus Tolleshaug

CEO

+47 48 40 52 46

magnus.tolleshaug@vistin.com

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.