Vistra Aktie
ISIN: AR0659507682
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09.11.2026 19:05:00
Vistra and Constellation Both Fell Sharply After the Election. One Has Far More Exposure to Texas.
Vistra (NYSE: VST) and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG), two of the largest independent power producers in the United States, both benefited from the rapid growth of the power-hungry data center market. However, both stocks dropped after the Democrats flipped the House, Senate, and five governorships in the midterm elections on Nov. 3.
The biggest shock happened in Texas, where Gina Hinojosa was elected as the state's first Democratic governor in 35 years. Texas has the most data centers under construction of any state. However, Hinojosa plans to extend current governor Greg Abbott's temporary freeze on new environmental and grid-connection permits for data centers until tighter laws are passed, as well as to freeze residential electricity rates across the state.
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