Vistra Aktie

Vistra für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: AR0659507682

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09.09.2026 23:00:01

Vistra CEO Burke Buys 6,665 Shares

James A. Burke, President and CEO of Vistra (NYSE:VST), purchased 6,665 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $135.49 per share on Aug. 31, 2026, and Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($135.49); post-transaction value based on Sept. 01, 2026, market close ($138.08).

Vistra represents a substantial player in the independent power producer and retail electricity supply sector with a market capitalization of $50.7 billion and TTM revenues of $19.2 billion. The company's integrated business model combines retail energy distribution with power generation capabilities, enabling diversified revenue streams and strategic positioning across multiple U.S. markets. With 6,390 employees and operations spanning 20 states, Vistra maintains competitive advantages through geographic diversification, operational scale, and integrated retail-to-generation capabilities.

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Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs 9 275,00 -0,43% Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs

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