Vistra Q3 Profit, Revenue Rise; Raises Outlook; Announces $1.5 Bln Share Buyback; Shares Gain

(RTTNews) - U.S.-based Energy company Vistra Corp. (VST) Friday reported higher third-quarter profit, supported by revenue growth, and raised its full-year 2026 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA outlook. The company's Board also authorized an additional $1.5 billion in share repurchases.

Vistra shares were up more than 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $112.89 on Thursday.

Net income attributable to Vistra common stock increased to $1.092 billion from $604 million in the corresponding period last year.

Operating income rose to $1.706 billion from $1.037 billion a year ago.

Ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.378 billion from $1.581 billion in the previous-year quarter.

Revenue grew to $6.347 billion from $4.971 billion last year.

The company now expects 2026 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion, compared with its previous guidance range of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion. Vistra also initiated its 2027 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA guidance at $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion.

Following the additional authorization, approximately $2.5 billion remains available for share repurchases, which the company expects to complete by year-end 2028.