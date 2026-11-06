Vistra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJE5 / ISIN: US92840M1027
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06.11.2026 14:11:42
Vistra Q3 Profit, Revenue Rise; Raises Outlook; Announces $1.5 Bln Share Buyback; Shares Gain
(RTTNews) - U.S.-based Energy company Vistra Corp. (VST) Friday reported higher third-quarter profit, supported by revenue growth, and raised its full-year 2026 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA outlook. The company's Board also authorized an additional $1.5 billion in share repurchases.
Vistra shares were up more than 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $112.89 on Thursday.
Net income attributable to Vistra common stock increased to $1.092 billion from $604 million in the corresponding period last year.
Operating income rose to $1.706 billion from $1.037 billion a year ago.
Ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.378 billion from $1.581 billion in the previous-year quarter.
Revenue grew to $6.347 billion from $4.971 billion last year.
The company now expects 2026 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion, compared with its previous guidance range of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion. Vistra also initiated its 2027 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA guidance at $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion.
Following the additional authorization, approximately $2.5 billion remains available for share repurchases, which the company expects to complete by year-end 2028.
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|Vistra Energy Corp Registered Shs
|111,80
|10,52%
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