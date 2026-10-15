Vistra Stock Surged Following Its $4.2 Billion Federal Loan. With the Stock Down 23% Over the Past Year, Is It Time to Buy?

On Oct. 5, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Dominance Financing announced a conditional loan commitment of up to $4.2 billion to Vistra (NYSE: VST) to add power capacity to its massive portfolio without constructing new power plants or reactors.

The loan commitment comes as hyperscalers seek reliable electricity with utility operators scrambling to add capacity. Vistra is in an enviable position with a massive power-generation fleet, and the loan will help the company build on its strong market position.

Vistra stock has drawn attention from investors looking to capitalize on the AI electricity demand boom, but it has also faced significant volatility. With its stock down 23% over the past year, is it time to buy the energy stock?

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