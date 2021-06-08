Visual Edge Technology Welcomed Jillian Riders

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Visual Edge Technology welcomed the Jillian Fund Riders, The Patriot Pack, to XMC, a Visual Edge Technology Company in Memphis, Tennessee.

"This wonderful Jillian event brought such fine people together for a few hours of fellowship and goodwill to drive awareness for a great cause - helping children and their families who are fighting cancer," applauded Michael Cozzens, Sr. Vice President of Sales, U.S. "Visual Edge has been working with Michael Stramaglio on participation, and we've finally seen that happen!"

The Jillian Fund provides financial support—including rent, car payments, insurance, utility bills and childcare expenses—to families of children with life-threatening illnesses. Our objective is simple: provide support during a time of crisis to allow family members to better focus on their sick child.

The Patriot Pack makes stops at businesses across the country and garners support for Jillian's Fund. Visual Edge provided one of the stops on the rider's route as well as some food, music, camaraderie and, of course, a donation to this worthy cause.

"I was honored to be a part of the Jillian Fund as the team passed through Memphis," shared Bob Hamilton, Founder, XMC, Inc., who matched the Visual Edge 2021 donation. "The Jillian fund supports families who have children fighting cancer. This is a very near and dear organization for me for a couple of reasons. One, I just spent the last 18-months battling cancer, but most importantly, the leader of XMC, Sean Seward, lost his brother, Brian, to cancer when he was a little boy. In his memory, we made the donation," said Hamilton. "This is such a worthy cause and the great men and women who are riding across America to raise funds need to be supported and thanked."

The Ride kicked off in Chandler, Arizona, this year. Along the way, the Pack stopped at imaging dealers and visited with West Virginia's last surviving Tuskegee airman. The Pack traveled to Richmond, Virginia, before heading home. In total, the Ride was almost 5,000 miles round-trip!

"The event was inspiring, and our team was privileged to be a part of it. We look forward to hosting the pack at another Visual Edge location next year," said Michael Cozzens. "We salute the members of The Patriot Pack and the dealers and companies who support the fund and the two-week ride across our beautiful country."

There are many ways to support Jillian's Fund and The Ride; more details can be found at https://thejillianfund.org/ and http://patriotspacks.com/.

Visual Edge Technology will continue to support the Jillian Fund and encourages all dealers to join them.

