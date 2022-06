Visual Studio Code 1.68 identifies deprecated extensions

Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code 1.68, released June 9, offers features ranging from identifying deprecated extensions to a preview of Markdown link validation.Also known as the May 2022 release of the editor, Visual Studio Code 1.68 can be downloaded for Windows, Linux, and Mac from the Visual Studio Code website.[ Also on InfoWorld: 6 neat tricks for Visual Studio Code ]With the May 2022 release, Visual Studio Code will now identify deprecated extensions and will inform the user in the Extensions view whether the extension is no longer being maintained, or is deprecated in favor of another extension, or is deprecated because its functionality has been built into VS Code. VS Code will not automatically migrate or uninstall a deprecated extension. A Migrate button will guide users to switch to the recommended extension.To read this article in full, please click here