Visual Studio Code 1.76 shines on usability, pytest

Microsoft has released Visual Studio Code 1.76, the latest monthly release of its open source programming editor. The upgrade, also known as the February 2023 release, brings usability enhancements to profiles and remote development and improves IntelliSense support for the pytest test framework within the Pylance extension.Profiles were stabilized in VS Code 1.75 last month. With VS Code 1.76, the editor makes switching between profiles easier and indicates the current custom profile on the Manage Activity bar icon. Profiles support multiple VS Code configurations depending on workflow and the current project. Developers now can switch between profiles with the Profile:Switch Profile command in the Command Pallette. Profiles also can be created that include remote extensions.To read this article in full, please click here