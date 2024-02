Visual Studio Code adds ‘Hey Code’ voice command

Visual Studio Code 1.86, the January 2024 release of Microsoft’s code editor, introduces a voice command , “Hey Code,” that starts a session with Copilot Chat. The new release also brings per-window zoom levels.Unveiled February 1, Visual Studio Code 1.86 can be downloaded for Windows, Linux, or Mac at the visualstudio.com website. A new accessibility.voice.keywordActivation setting enables Visual Studio Code to listen for the “Hey Code” voice command to start a voice session with Copilot Chat, offering a chat interface. Microsoft noted that the voice recognition is computed locally on the user’s machine and not sent to any servers. Extensions are required including GitHub Copilot Chat, which provides AI programming assistance through a conversational interface, and VS Code Speech, which adds speech-to-text capabilities.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel