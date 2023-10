Visual Studio Code bolsters command search

Visual Studio Code 1.83, the latest monthly release of the Microsoft-built code editor, improves command discovery, via enhanced command palette searching.With more than 2,000 commands in Visual Studio Code and with popular extensions driving the number even higher, finding the appropriate command can be a challenge, Microsoft explained in a bulletin on October 4. Thus a new section has been added to Command Palette search results called “similar commands.” A query no longer must “fuzzily” match to show up in results, and results include extension-contributed commands. Anticipated future improvements include command matching based on the non-visible description of the command and better handing of synonyms such as “toggle and “turn on/off.”To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel