Visual Studio updates shine on C++, Git, Wasm, and DX

Microsoft’s Visual Studio 2022 17.6 IDE is now officially available, with performance, editing, and C++ enhancements that promise to improve the developer experience. A planned successor, Visual Studio 2022 17.7, with new Git visualization and Blazor WebAssembly features, is now being previewed.The production release of Visual Studio 2022 17.6, introduced May 16, can be downloaded here. The Visual Studio 2022 17.7 preview, unveiled May 17, can be downloaded here.[ Nominations are open for InfoWorld’s 2023 Technology of the Year Awards ]Key productivity enhancements in Visual Studio 2022 17.6 include improvements to the “Solution – Close” scenario to make closing a solution containing C++ projects faster. Chromium project loading is faster, and Git History now loads files and folders more quickly for repositories with long history and less frequent commits.To read this article in full, please click here