VisualCamp, SeeSo SDK 2.2.0 Update

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, has launched the distribution of its updated eye-tracking technology software SeeSo 2.2.0, which features greater accuracy and data stability. VisualCamp has been an active member of the Born2Global Centre since 2017.

SeeSo is AI-based eye-tracking software provided in Software Development Kit (SDK) form for easier implementation in apps. Since the release in last June of version 2.0, which supports both Android as well as iOS, the company has attracted much attention from education and healthcare firms that use tablet PCs.

This update is largely based on feedback from these customers. Most tablet users operate their devices in a horizontal orientation, as opposed to the usual vertical position of smartphones. This places the user's face on either left or right side of the screen, diminishing accuracy as compared to the vertical mode. The latest update, however, enhances the accuracy of horizontal mode by 60% over the 2.0 update version, achieving an accuracy level almost identical to that of the vertical mode.

This improvement is not limited to the horizontal mode. It applies to the total performance of the eye-tracking model, with 20% improvement in accuracy from the previous version's vertical mode. In addition, improved eye-blink correction eliminates data vibration, increasing the reliability of coordinate data.

VisualCamp CEO Yunchan Suk has stated, "Many education and healthcare companies that provide their services remotely are using the AI-based eye-tracking technology, so we won't be complacent about the advanced technology we have. We will strive to lead the market by proactively seeking feedback from our customers."

VisualCamp recently signed an agreement with Chungdahm Learning, Inc. for remote education, conducting clinical trials with children with developmental disorders in cooperation with Dobrain. VisualCamp continues its cooperative efforts with education and healthcare organizations.

For more detailed information on VisualCamp, visit the links below:

VisualCamp website: https://visual.camp/

SeeSo website: https://seeso.io/

Reference page (update note): https://docs.seeso.io/blog/

