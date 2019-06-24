VisualCamp to Showcase Ultra-Small Remote Eye Tracking Technology at MWC Shanghai 2019

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a leading provider eye tracking technology and a member company of the Born2Global Centre, will showcase its ultra-small remote eye tracking technology at MWC Shanghai 2019, (Hall N2 Stand N2.E90) from June 26 to 28.

VisualCamp offers the VR and smartphone eye tracking SDK and the gaze data analysis solution. Its eye tracking technology detects user's pupil to examine their gaze and creates coordinate data on the screen. Its applications include user interfaces such as Clicking by Gaze/Scrolling by Gaze and analytic tools such as heat map and fixation rate, offering researchers and marketers some great user insights.

The VisualCamp remote eye tracking module can be attached to small digital devices such as tablet PCs and laptops, incorporating the IR camera, LEDs, and the eye tracking algorithm optimized for mobile devices. The promising technology can be applied to a wide range of services based on tablet PCs in education, medicine, and UX research.

If adopted in education, instructors can monitor whether students are using the service appropriately and examine their concentration level and effectiveness of the program through the eye tracking pattern analysis. In the field of medicine, the technology can be used to treat learning and developmental disabilities including dyslexia and autism and pre-diagnose ophthalmologic diseases such as strabismus. If expanded to vehicles, kiosks, smart TVs, and CCTVs, the copious amount of eye tracking data can be used in data businesses which integrate many different consumption behaviors of one's life.

Having signed a contract in February with Shenzhen Zhangkong Media, a Chinese company, on the development and supply of the remote eye tracking module, VisualCamp is reinforcing its preemptive marketing strategy in advertising, education, and disability aids.

"A lot of our partners have showed their intention to purchase our product, although it's not officially launched yet," said Regional Director of VisualCamp Lee Seung Woo, in charge of marketing in China. "We're planning to develop a commercialized version by end of this year and tentatively launch the product in the first half of next year, gradually solidifying our sales structure," he added.

VisualCamp unveiled the smartphone eye tracking technology, which operates on software only using the front camera. App developers can try applying this technology to various apps by downloading the free SDK on the official website starting from June 24.

For more detailed information on VisualCamp, visit https://www.visual.camp/

Contact

Jina Lee

Email: jlee@born2global.com

VisualCamp: nana@visual.camp

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190621/2504656-1

SOURCE Born2Global Centre