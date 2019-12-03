Visure Solutions Unveils New, Easy-to-Use Web Interface for Requirements Management ALM Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies become increasingly aware of the importance of managing risk and improving their development process, Requirements Management (RM) will play a more crucial role in coordinating with different stakeholders and customer needs.

However, many of today's RM tools pose technical challenges for several of those stakeholders, creating bottlenecks and frustration in the product development lifecycle.

In order to ease these barriers, Visure Solutions, Inc., an award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company, has launched Visure Web Reviewer 5.0, an intuitive and easy-to-use web interface. Allowing users to review and approve requirements, test and design specifications through an easy-to-use the web interface reduces the challenges many teams face in the entire product-to-market process. The new web-based version will allow any type of stakeholder (technical and non-technical users) of RM – including, but not limited to marketing teams, management teams, customers and suppliers – to easily navigate the sometimes complex ALM process.

"Visure Reviewer's web release is simpler and easier to use and will basically bridge the gap between technical and non-technical teams that have been isolated in the past," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO. "This new version will enable better communication between teams and help them collaborate in a much tighter way, which will improve productivity, address the causes for project delays and failures and contribute to project success, and help them deliver a better-quality product."

Visure Reviewer web-based interface will also help increase efficiency and optimize processes while speeding the product development process by saving time, strengthening alignment, and ensuring quality and compliance.

"Requirements management is an intensive undertaking. We designed the platform to make it easier to track, test, analyze, visualize, and communicate to all stakeholders," said Visure CTO Fernando Valera. "Visure's new Reviewer web-based tool empowers cross-functional collaboration and alignment between business, compliance, and technology stakeholders throughout the product development lifecycle."

The platform – which comes on the heels of the launch of Visure's comprehensive ALM platform – is expected to open new vertical markets for the company, including banking, administration and insurance.

"Requirements management tools are becoming more approachable and better integrated with daily development activities, empowering organizations to succeed with agility at scale across many industries," Tadlaoui said. "By expanding to other vertical and geographical markets, Visure plans to help our growing customer base achieve compliance and improve their lifecycle processes."

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirements management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management. As part of its product upgrade, Visure has also introduced a new company logo.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

CONTACT: Neal Leavitt, neal@leavcom.com, 760-639-2900

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visure-solutions-unveils-new-easy-to-use-web-interface-for-requirements-management-alm-solution-300966434.html

SOURCE Visure Solutions, Inc.