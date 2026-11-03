Vital Signs Aktie

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WKN DE: 880366 / ISIN: US9284691055

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03.11.2026 14:09:57

Vital Farms Slips To Loss In Q3, Cuts FY26 Outlook; Pre-Market Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL), a food company, on Tuesday reported a turn to a loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with profit in the prior-year quarter. Further, the firm lowered its full-year outlook.

Following the update, in pre-market the shares were trading 5.23 percent lower at $8.70, after closing Monday's trading 5.88 percent higher on the Nasdaq.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $6.46 million, or $0.15 per share, compared with net income of $16.42 million, or $0.36 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net loss was $6.46 million or $0.15 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $16.42 million or $0.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company said higher input and production costs and unfavorable sales mix primarily drove the decline in results.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $1.50 million from $27.39 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenue decreased 8.4 percent to $182.17 million from $198.94 million in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, Vital Farms now expects net revenue of around $730 million from its previous range of $775 million to $800 million.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA loss is forecast at around $15 million, compared with its prior estimate for positive adjusted EBITDA of $0 to $10 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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