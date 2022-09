Vital Metals announces board and management changes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Canada’s first rare earths producer Vital Metals Limited (ASX: VML | OTCQB: VTMXF) announced Wednesday that it has terminated the consultancy agreement between Atkins Projects and Infrastructure Pty Ltd and the company and that Geoff Atkins will cease as managing director of Vital Metals, effective immediately.Russell Bradford will become interim CEO, the company said.Bradford recently joined Vital’s new Technical Advisory Committee following Lionhead Resources’ A$30 million investment as part of Vital’s A$45 million targeted Share Placement.Vital said it has begun the search for a new managing director/chief executive officer.