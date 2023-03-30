|
Vital Records Control ("VRC") Refreshes Sub-brand Logos To Represent Information Lifecycle
MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control ("VRC") a leading national records and information management provider, is proud to announce that it has updated its sub-brand logos. The new logo designs better represent the company's suite of high-quality information management solutions that cover the entire information lifecycle—from document capture to secure disposition.
"We wanted a way to visually represent the comprehensive suite of services we provide our customers," said Danny Palo, CEO of VRC. "The new sub-brand logos illustrate how all the individual pieces come together to provide our customers with best-in-class service throughout the information lifecycle."
The core brands under the VRC® umbrella include VitalScan® for enterprise content management; VitalChart®, a health information management solution specializing in release of information services; VitalRecords™ for secure document storage; and VitalShred® for secure document destruction. Together, the new sub-brand logos are designed to create a seamless customer experience across all phases of the information lifecycle.
For over three decades, VRC has provided high-quality information governance services and technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of health-care organizations, legal firms, retail companies, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.
About Vital Records Control ("VRC")
VRC Companies, LLC. dba Vital Records Control ("VRC") is a national records and information management (RIM) solutions leader. VRC helps clients reduce costs and increase productivity throughout the information lifecycle. With its commitment to high-quality solutions and exceptional service, VRC has become the trusted partner for businesses seeking compliant and cost-effective management of their physical and digital information assets.
For more information on Vital Records Control, visit vitalrecordscontrol.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact:
Rachel Pruitt
Director of Marketing
901-310-2005
rpruitt@vrcnetwork.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vital-records-control-vrc-refreshes-sub-brand-logos-to-represent-information-lifecycle-301785212.html
SOURCE VRC Companies, LLC
