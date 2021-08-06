Vitality Director Brian L. Gessner Passes Away

Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that Vitality Products Inc. announces Brian L. Gessner, a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2021. Mr. Gessner's contributions over his 12 years of service to the Company were greatly appreciated and he will be missed. Our sincerest condolences to Mr. Gessner's family, friends and colleagues.

ABOUT VITALITY

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

