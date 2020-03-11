Vitamin Science Announces VisiVite Sugar-Free Chewable AREDS 2 Vitamins for Macular Degeneration

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Macular degeneration strikes the center detail portion of vision, affecting adults above the age of 50, with an increasing incidence in each decade. Caucasians are most vulnerable, with an incidence of 2.5%. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, nearly 10 million Americans have some form of macular degeneration, and of those, approximately 2 million have a form that is considered severe.

The National Eye Institute, part of the United States National Institutes of Health, completed studies in 2001 and 2013 demonstrating benefit in slowing macular degeneration with high dose antioxidants and minerals. Until now, supplements from various manufacturers have been supplied as capsules or tablets that had to be swallowed, or else edible tablets containing sugar.

In formulating VisiVite AREDS 2 Chewable Tablets, VisiVite's nutritional scientists created a unique sugar-free AREDS 2 formula for maximum ocular nutrition in convenient, great-tasting chewable tablets. VisiVite AREDS 2 Chewable Tablets contain no artificial colors or flavors, and are free of soy, gluten, GMO's and synthetic fillers.

"VisiVite Chewable Tablets provide an easy, convenient and delicious solution for people striving to maintain their ocular health," stated President and C.E.O., Dr. Paul Krawitz. This new formulation is especially helpful for people who have difficulty swallowing, or who take less than the recommended dosage because they find swallowing capsules inconvenient."

VisiVite AREDS 2 Chewable Tablets contain high levels of Lutein and Zeaxanthin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Zinc and Copper, just as recommended by the AREDS 2 research.

VisiVite AREDS 2 Chewable Tablets are available for retail sale on VisiVite.com and Amazon.com. Applications for wholesale accounts can be made at calling 1-800-427-7660 Ext 2 or online at https://wholesale.visivite.com/accounts/sign_up.

SOURCE Vitamin Science, Inc.