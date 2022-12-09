Vitech Appoints David Burns President

Firm Streamlines Client Alignment & Enhances Innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group, a global provider of cloud-native software that helps insurance, retirement, and investment customers expand their offerings and capabilities, optimize their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models, today announced the appointment of David Burns to President, reporting to CEO Richard Hart. In this newly created role, Burns will lead a new, streamlined organization that will accelerate our goal to realize greater sustainable value for our customers. This organization will house our engineering, solutioning and delivery divisions.

"With a trusted legacy of more than 25 years in providing world-class enterprise software service for evolving clients, Vitech continues to adapt and innovate for the future. David brings a visionary approach and strategic transformation experience to Vitech," explains Hart. "David's successful industry track record working as a Fortune 100 CIO gives us significant visibility into how customers adopt enterprise scale software and infrastructure. David has also served in leadership positions with global System Integrators, offering insights into how to rapidly grow a partner ecosystem and, as a successful enterprise SaaS transformation executive, provides an exciting and renewed focus on continuous improvement and sustainable customer value."

Burns commented on the strength of Vitech employees, "We have a passionate, dedicated team of very strong technology and domain experts that I am honored to serve. I have the privilege to work directly with our team and customers to bring all the power of our V3locity platform to the market."

Hart added, "Our success is tied to our clients' success, and with David and his team, we will increase our ability to drive our customers' innovation journeys forward."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG.

