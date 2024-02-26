Vitesse Energy Announces Full Year 2023 Results and Declares $0.50 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("we,” "our,” "Vitesse,” or "the Company”) today announced the Company’s 2023 financial and operating results and declared a quarterly cash dividend.

HIGHLIGHTS

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share to be paid on March 29, 2024

Net loss of $19.7 million and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $53.6 million

of $53.6 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $157.0 million

of $157.0 million Cash flow from operations of $141.9 million and Free Cash Flow (1) of $60.7 million

of $60.7 million Production of 11,889 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe”) per day (68% oil), an increase of 15% from 2022, and fourth quarter 2023 production of 13,652 Boe per day (72% oil)

Total cash development capital expenditures and acquisition costs of $120.5 million

Total debt of $81.0 million and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(1) of 0.51

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see reconciliation schedules at the end of this release

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Bob Gerrity, Vitesse’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "During our first year as a publicly traded company, we followed through on our strategy of returning capital to stockholders by paying a $2.00 per share fixed dividend. Our allocation of capital to the highest return opportunities also resulted in production growth during the year, while maintaining our conservative leverage profile. Going forward, we believe our significant inventory of organic development locations and access to attractive self-sourced deal flow position us to both continue the return of capital strategy and pursue accretive growth opportunities.”

STOCKHOLDER RETURNS

Vitesse’s Board of Directors declared its first quarter 2024 cash dividend for Vitesse’s common stock of $0.50 per share for stockholders of record as of March 15, 2024, which will be paid on March 29, 2024.

On December 29, 2023, the Company paid its fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.50 per share to common stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Net loss for 2023 was $19.7 million and Adjusted Net Income was $53.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $157.0 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Oil and natural gas production during 2023 averaged 11,889 Boe per day. For the fourth quarter, oil and natural gas production averaged 13,652 Boe per day. Sequentially this represents 24% growth over third quarter 2023, reflecting the impact of the Company’s acquisition of additional oil and natural gas interests previously announced in October 2023. Oil represented 68% of production and 93% of total oil and natural gas revenue for the year. Total revenue, including the effects of realized hedges, for 2023 was $235.1 million.

Vitesse’s average realized oil and natural gas prices before hedging were $73.59 per Bbl and $1.88 per Mcf, respectively, during 2023. For the year, the Company had hedges covering 49% of oil production and its realized oil price with hedging was $73.99 per Bbl.

Lease operating expenses in 2023 were $39.5 million, or $9.11 per Boe. General and administrative ("G&A”) expenses for 2023 totaled $23.9 million, or $5.52 per Boe, which included $6.8 million of costs related to the spin-off from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on January 13, 2023 (the "Spin-Off”). Excluding these costs, G&A would have been $3.94 per Boe.

RESERVES

Proved developed reserves at December 31, 2023 increased 5% from December 31, 2022 to 28.5 million Boe. Total proved reserves decreased 7% to 40.6 million Boe (70% proved developed). The decrease in proved reserves was attributable to the removal of undeveloped drilling locations related to the pace of development in North Dakota. To comply with SEC guidelines, proved undeveloped reserves are limited to those locations that are reasonably certain to be developed over the next five years. A portion of the increase in proved developed reserves was the result of Vitesse adding 1.5 million Boe of reserves that were not classified as proved undeveloped at December 31, 2022, but were part of its unproven inventory of drilling locations.

Total proved reserves at December 31, 2023 had an associated Standardized Measure of $575.7 million and PV-10 value of $682.1 million (79% proved developed). The decrease in Standardized Measure and PV-10 from 2022 is primarily related to the reduction in the benchmark oil and natural gas prices used in accordance with the SEC’s rules regarding reserve reporting from $94.14/Bbl to $78.21/Bbl for oil and $6.36/MMBtu to $2.64/MMBtu for natural gas, along with a decrease in NGL prices that contributed to the reduction in realized natural gas price from $7.98/Mcf in 2022 to $1.71/Mcf. These benchmark prices represent an average price equal to the 12-month unweighted arithmetic average of the first day of the month prices for each of the preceding 12 months and are adjusted for location and quality differentials, unless prices are defined by contractual arrangements, excluding escalations based on future conditions ("SEC Pricing”). Vitesse’s Standardized Measure, PV-10 and proved reserves at year-end 2022 did not include the reserves of Vitesse Oil, LLC ("Vitesse Oil”), which was acquired as part of the Spin-Off.

SEC PRICING PROVED RESERVES (1) RESERVES VOLUMES PV-10 (3) RESERVE CATEGORY OIL

(MBbls) NATURAL

GAS

(MMcf) TOTAL

(MBoe) (2) % AMOUNT

(in thousands) % PDP Properties 17,981 58,911 27,799 68% $ 521,494 77% PDNP Properties 459 1,292 675 2% 15,108 2% PUD Properties 9,303 16,907 12,121 30% 145,468 21% Total 27,743 77,110 40,595 100% $ 682,070 100%

(1) Oil and natural gas reserve quantities and related discounted future net cash flows are valued as of December 31, 2023 based on an average WTI price of $78.21 per barrel of oil and Henry Hub price of $2.64 per MMBtu of natural gas. Under SEC guidelines, these prices represent the average prices per barrel of oil and per MMBtu of natural gas at the beginning of each month in the twelve-month period prior to the end of the reporting period, which are adjusted for location and differentials. (2) MBoe are computed based on a conversion ratio of one Boe for each barrel of oil and one Boe for every 6 Mcf of natural gas. (3) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not include the effects of income taxes on future net revenues, and is not intended to represent fair market value of our oil and natural gas properties. For a definition of and reconciliation of PV-10 to its nearest GAAP financial measure, see the reconciliation schedule at the end of this release.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

As of December 31, 2023, Vitesse had $0.6 million in cash and $81.0 million of borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility, which had a borrowing base of $245.0 million with an aggregate elected commitment of $180.0 million. Vitesse had total liquidity of $99.6 million as of December 31, 2023, consisting of cash and committed borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility. On January 17, 2024, the Company increased the elected commitments to $210.0 million and added a fifth lender to the syndicate of banks.

During 2023, Vitesse spent $84.8 million on development capital expenditures and $35.7 million on acquisitions of oil and gas properties, primarily in North Dakota.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned an interest in 256 gross (6.7 net) wells that were either drilling or in the completion phase, and another 421 gross (9.9 net) locations that had been permitted for development at the end of the year.

2024 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Vitesse reaffirms its preliminary 2024 outlook, which is set forth below.

2024 Guidance Annual Production (Boe per day) 12,500 - 13,500 Oil as a Percentage of Annual Production 67% - 71% Total Cash Capital Expenditures ($ in millions) $90 -$110

FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Vitesse Energy, LLC is the "predecessor” of Vitesse for financial reporting purposes. As a result, unless otherwise indicated, the 2022 financial and operating data presented or referred to in this release are those of Vitesse Energy, LLC and do not include the financial and operating data of Vitesse Oil, which was acquired as part of the Spin-Off. The following table sets forth selected financial and operating data for the periods indicated.

YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, INCREASE

(DECREASE) ($ in thousands, except per unit data) 2023 2022 AMOUNT PERCENT Financial and Operating Results: Revenue Oil $ 218,396 $ 233,622 $ (15,226 ) (7 %) Natural gas 15,509 48,268 (32,759 ) (68 %) Total revenue $ 233,905 $ 281,890 $ (47,985 ) (17 %) Operating Expenses Lease operating expense $ 39,514 $ 31,133 $ 8,381 27 % Production taxes 21,625 24,092 (2,467 ) (10 %) General and administrative 23,934 19,833 4,101 21 % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 81,745 63,732 18,013 28 % Equity-based compensation 32,233 (10,766 ) 42,999 *nm Interest Expense $ 5,276 $ 4,153 $ 1,123 27 % Income Tax Expense $ 61,946 $ — $ 61,946 *nm Commodity Derivative Gain (Loss) $ 12,484 $ (30,830 ) $ 43,314 140 % Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 2,968 2,575 393 15 % Natural gas (MMcf) 8,232 7,274 958 13 % Combined volumes (MBoe) 4,340 3,787 553 15 % Daily combined volumes (Boe/d) 11,889 10,376 1,513 15 % Average Realized Prices before Hedging: Oil (per Bbl) $ 73.59 $ 90.73 $ (17.14 ) (19 %) Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.88 6.64 (4.76 ) (72 %) Combined (per Boe) 53.90 74.43 (20.53 ) (28 %) Average Realized Prices with Hedging: Oil (per Bbl) $ 73.99 $ 72.66 $ 1.33 2 % Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.88 6.56 (4.68 ) (71 %) Combined (per Boe) 54.17 61.99 (7.82 ) (13 %) Average Costs (per Boe): Lease operating expense $ 9.11 $ 8.22 $ 0.89 11 % Production taxes 4.98 6.36 (1.38 ) (22 %) General and administrative 5.52 5.24 0.28 5 % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 18.84 16.83 2.01 12 %

COMMODITY HEDGING

Vitesse hedges a portion of its expected annual oil production volumes to increase the predictability and certainty of its cash flow and to help maintain a strong financial position to support our dividend. Vitesse does not currently have hedges in place on its expected natural gas production volumes. Vitesse has 42% of its 2024 oil production hedged at the midpoint of guidance at a weighted average price of $78.86/Bbl. The following table summarizes Vitesse’s open oil commodity derivative swap contracts scheduled to settle after December 31, 2023, including those entered into in February 2024.

SETTLEMENT PERIOD OIL (Bbls) WEIGHTED

AVERAGE

PRICE $ Swaps-Crude Oil 2024: Q1 402,498 $ 79.03 Q2 382,500 $ 79.13 Q3 327,500 $ 78.50 Q4 280,000 $ 78.65 2025: Q1 195,000 $ 73.49 Q2 90,000 $ 75.30

The following table presents Vitesse’s settlements on commodity derivative instruments and unsettled gains and losses on open commodity derivative instruments for the periods presented:

YEAR END DECEMBER 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Realized gain (loss) on commodity derivatives (1) $ 1,166 $ (47,124 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on commodity derivatives (1) 11,318 16,294 Total commodity derivative gain (loss) $ 12,484 $ (30,830 )

(1) Realized and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives are presented herein as separate line items but are combined for a total commodity derivative gain (loss) in the consolidated statements of operations included below. Management believes the separate presentation of the realized and unrealized commodity derivative gains and losses is useful because the realized cash settlement portion provides a better understanding of Vitesse’s hedge position.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Vitesse Energy, LLC is the "predecessor” of Vitesse for financial reporting purposes. As a result, unless otherwise indicated, the 2022 financial and operating data presented or referred to in this release are those of Vitesse Energy, LLC and do not include the financial and operating data of Vitesse Oil, which was acquired as part of the Spin-Off.

VITESSE ENERGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenue Oil $ 218,396 $ 233,622 Natural gas 15,509 48,268 Total revenue 233,905 281,890 Operating Expenses Lease operating expense 39,514 31,133 Production taxes 21,625 24,092 General and administrative 23,934 19,833 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 81,745 63,732 Equity-based compensation 32,233 (10,766 ) Total operating expenses 199,051 128,024 Operating Income 34,854 153,866 Other Income (Expense) Commodity derivative gain (loss), net 12,484 (30,830 ) Interest expense (5,276 ) (4,153 ) Other income 140 20 Total other income (expense) 7,348 (34,963 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 42,202 $ 118,903 (Provision for) Benefit from Income Taxes (61,946 ) — Net (Loss) Income $ (19,744 ) $ 118,903 Net income (loss) attributable to Predecessor common unit holders 1,832 118,903 Net Loss Attributable to Vitesse Energy, Inc. $ (21,576 ) $ — Weighted average common shares / Predecessor common unit outstanding – basic 29,556,967 438,625,000 Weighted average common shares / Predecessor common unit outstanding – diluted 29,556,967 438,625,000 Net (loss) income per common share / Predecessor common unit – basic $ (0.73 ) $ 0.26 Net (loss) income per common share / Predecessor common unit – diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.26 Net loss per Predecessor non-founder MIUs classified as temporary equity–basic and diluted $ —

VITESSE ENERGY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets AT DECEMBER 31, (in thousands except units and shares) 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 552 $ 10,007 Revenue receivable 44,915 41,393 Commodity derivatives 10,038 2,112 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,841 841 Total current assets 58,346 54,353 Oil and Gas Properties-Using the successful efforts method of accounting Proved oil and gas properties 1,168,378 985,751 Less accumulated DD&A and impairment (464,036 ) (382,974 ) Total oil and gas properties 704,342 602,777 Other Property and Equipment—Net 189 114 Other Assets Commodity derivatives 1,109 1,155 Other noncurrent assets 1,984 2,085 Total other assets 3,093 3,240 Total assets $ 765,970 $ 660,484 Liabilities, Redeemable Units and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 27,692 $ 7,207 Accrued liabilities 32,507 25,849 Commodity derivatives — 3,439 Other current liabilities 204 184 Total current liabilities 60,403 36,679 Long-term Liabilities Revolving credit facility 81,000 48,000 Deferred tax liability 64,329 — Asset retirement obligations 8,353 6,823 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,479 — Total liabilities 219,564 91,502 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Management Incentive Units — 4,559 Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued at December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 95,000,000 shares authorized; 32,812,007 shares issued at December 31, 2023 328 — Additional paid-in capital 567,654 — Accumulated deficit (21,576 ) — Predecessor members' equity-common units-450,000,000 units outstanding — 564,423 Total liabilities, redeemable units, and equity $ 765,970 $ 660,484

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Vitesse defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) before (i) non-cash gains and losses on unsettled derivative instruments, (ii) non-cash unit-based compensation, and (iii) certain other items such as non-cash oil and natural gas property impairments and material general and administrative costs related to the Spin-Off; reduced by the estimated impact of income tax expense.

Net Debt is calculated by deducting cash on hand from the amount outstanding on our revolving credit facility as of the balance sheet or measurement date.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before expenses for interest, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and excludes non-cash unit-based compensation and non-cash gains and losses on unsettled derivative instruments in addition to certain other items such as non-cash oil and natural gas property impairments and material general and administrative costs related to the Spin-Off.

Vitesse defines Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations, adding back changes in operating assets and liabilities, less development of oil and gas properties.

"PV-10” is the present value of estimated future oil and gas revenues, net of estimated direct expenses, discounted at an annual discount rate of 10% to estimate the present value of proved oil and natural gas reserves. PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and is derived from the Standardized Measure, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for proved reserves calculated using SEC Pricing. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes discounted at 10%.

Management believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors to gain an overall understanding of financial performance. Specifically, management believes the non-GAAP financial measures included herein provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that management believes are not indicative of Vitesse’s core operating results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for budgeting and forecasting as well as subsequently measuring Vitesse’s performance, and management believes it is providing investors with financial measures that most closely align to its internal measurement processes. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, (in thousands) 2023 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 42,202 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (11,318 ) Equity-based compensation 32,233 G&A costs related to the Spin-Off 6,818 Adjusted Income Before Adjusted Income Tax Expense 69,935 Adjusted Income Tax Expense(1) (16,365 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 53,570 (1) The Company determined the income tax impact on the "Adjusted Income Before Adjusted Income Tax Expense” using the relevant statutory tax rate of 23.4%.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND NET DEBT AT DECEMBER 31, (in thousands except for ratio) 2023 Revolving credit facility $ 81,000 Cash 552 Net Debt $ 80,448 FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 Net (Loss) Income $ (19,744 ) Add: Interest expense 5,276 Provision for Income Taxes 61,946 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 81,745 Equity-based compensation 32,233 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (11,318 ) G&A costs related to the Spin-Off 6,818 Adjusted EBITDA $ 156,956 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 0.51

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW FOR THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141,942 Add back: changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,575 Cash flow from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities 145,517 Less: development of oil and gas properties (84,832 ) Free Cash Flow $ 60,685

RECONCILIATION OF PV-10

The following table reconciles the PV-10 value of Vitesse’s proved reserves as of December 31, 2023 to the Standardized Measure.

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, (in thousands) 2023 Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows $ 575,691 Future Income Taxes, Discounted at 10% 106,379 Pre-Tax Present Value of Estimated Future Net Revenues (Pre-Tax PV10%) $ 682,070

