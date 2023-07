Vitesse Energy Stock: Bull vs. Bear

The oil and gas company Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is attracting a lot of attention from investors, not least because it is a Berkshire Hathaway holding. And despite a 35% rise in its stock price this year, it carries a dividend yield around 8.6%.That said, there's usually a reason why a stock trades at such a high yield. Let's take a balanced look at the bull and bear cases for the stock. The glass-half-full view on this energy stock emphasizes the attractiveness of Vitesse's business model, the sustainability of its dividend yield through the use of hedging exposure to the price of oil, and the track record of its management in finding attractive assets to invest in. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel