Vivakor Stock Jumps 45% After Expanding Crude Oil Marketing Platform

(RTTNews) - Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) shares surged $0.97, or 45.75 percent, to $3.09 on Friday, after the company announced two new recurring physical crude oil commercial programs expected to generate approximately $384 million in annualized commercial activity.

The stock opened at $3.60 and traded between $2.65 and $3.92 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $1.45 to $5,029.0137. Trading volume reached 74.89 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 3.10 million shares.

The new agreements, covering recurring crude oil purchase and sale transactions at the Cushing and Midland terminals, expand Vivakor's announced physical crude oil marketing platform to more than $1.09 billion in annualized commercial activity based on current market pricing assumptions. The contracts, which run from August 1, 2026, through July 31, 2027, are expected to add 400,000 barrels per month, or 4.8 million barrels annually, to the company's marketed volumes.