Vivani Medical In Deal With Novo Nordisk To Evaluate Semaglutide Drug Implant NPM-139

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on ultra long-acting drug implants, announced a new agreement, under which Novo Nordisk B A/S (NVO) will evaluate its semaglutide drug implant NPM-139 for chronic weight management.

NPM-139, a miniature, ultra long-acting Semaglutide Implant that makes use of Vivani's NanoPortal platform technology, is under development for chronic weight management.

In addition, Vivani said it expects to begin a Phase 1, randomized, first-in-human study evaluating the NPM-139 semaglutide implant, with Wegovy injections as an active comparator, in mid-2026. The study will characterize the safety, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability of NPM-139 to support the initiation of a Phase 2 dose-ranging study.

The company added that Novo Nordisk will conduct a non-exclusive internal evaluation of semaglutide implants prepared by Vivani.

Adam Mendelsohn, Vivani President and CEO, stated: "We believe that our NanoPortal implants under development, including NPM-139, could address a growing segment of patients who would prefer a convenient once- or twice-yearly treatment option and the peace of mind that treatment could be stopped at any time if that became necessary."

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares for Vivani were trading 1.54 percent down at $1.3200.

On the NYSE, the pre-market shares for Novodisk were trading 2.05 percent higher at $50.27, after closing Monday's trading 2.32 percent down.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com