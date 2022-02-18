Vivendi is Considering Raising the Price of Its Cash Tender Offer on the Lagardère Shares

Regulatory News:

This press release does not constitute a tender offer neither any kind of promotion in the United States of America or in any other country, and is not intended to be issued in any other country except France. The offer considered below will only be launched once approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced on December 16, 2021 its intention to file in February 2022 a cash tender offer for the Lagardère shares, for the same price (€24.10 a share) as the one paid for the shares acquired from Amber Capital.

Following the publication of the Lagardère 2021 results, Vivendi is considering the possibility of holding the €24.10 price until December 15, 2023, and to offer an increased price of €25.50 (from which the 2021 dividend would be deducted) to the shareholders who would elect to sell their shares immediately.

Provided that Vivendi acquires the majority of the Lagardère share capital in the offer, Lagardère shareholders will be granted the right to sell to Vivendi the shares that they will not have tendered to the cash offer for €24.10 a share until December 15, 2023.

Vivendi’s final decision on the terms of its tender offer will be taken by the Management Board and announced on February 21, 2022. This is also the date at which the filing of the tender offer is envisaged.

About Vivendi

