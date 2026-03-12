Vivendi Swings To Profit In FY25

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SE (VIVEF.PK) Thursday reported earnings attributed to shareholders of 20 million euros or 0.02 euros per share for the full year 2025, compared to a loss of 6,004 million euros or 5.96 euros per share for the full year of 2024.

EBITA was positive at 45 million euros, compared to a loss of 1 million euros in 2024, reflecting the performance of Gameloft and the reduction of the headquarters' operating costs.

In 2025, Vivendi's revenues were 307 million euros, compared to 297 million euros in 2024, an increase of 3.5%. At constant currency and perimeter, Vivendi's revenues increased by 4.3% compared to 2024. This increase reflects the good performance of Gameloft, which contributed €303 million to revenues.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of Vivendi's Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer, said: "2025 was a year of transition for Vivendi following the split of the Group in mid-December 2024. The efforts undertaken over several years to reposition Gameloft in a challenging video games sector proved particularly successful. We also sold our telecoms holdings in Italy and Spain to refocus on a portfolio of activities in content, media, and entertainment."