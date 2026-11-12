Vivendum Sees FY26 Outlook Broadly In Line With FY25; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Vivendum Plc (VID.L), a UK-based consumer electronics company, on Thursday, provided an update on its trading for the period July 1 to October 31. The company also provided its revenue and adj. EBITDA outlook for the financial year 2026.

The company said, after a promising July, trading for the period from August 1 to October 31 was weaker than expected, and broadly in line with the prior year, with customer purchasing delays, projects deferred into financial year 2027 and component supply constraints.

Looking ahead, the company now expects Financial Year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be broadly similar to Financial Year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Videndum shares were losing 12.64 percent on the LSE and trading at 190 pence.