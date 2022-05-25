Vivera Receives 3rd U.S. Patent Allowance for ZICOH Drug Delivery Device

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to announce the allowance of its third U.S. patent for ZICOH™, the Company's high-tech, electronic dose-controlled portfolio of drug delivery devices. The patent allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) secures ZICOH's rights as a smart dosing system with automated delivery, measurement, and management for oral format medications, including pills, capsules, and tablets.

"ZICOH will forever change the way that medications are prescribed and dispensed." -Paul Edalat

ZICOH is an electronic dose-controlled delivery device and technology designed to enable real-time communication through the drug supply chain, from drug manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to pharmacists, providers, physicians, caregivers, and patients. The device can be programmed to dispense the medication dosage type, amount, and frequency according to the health care provider's orders to ensure compliance with dispensed prescriptions while also implementing controls to help prevent medication misuse and abuse. Later versions of the device will also implement user authentication features, such as fingerprint authorization and facial recognition, to help prevent prescription drugs from being diverted.

Medication reminders are another core feature of ZICOH. These reminders can be programmed into the device by the pharmacist per the physician's orders to alert the patient when it's time to take their medication. This feature can be particularly beneficial for patients who forget to take medications on time or for patients and caregivers who manage multiple medications.

"ZICOH is a major innovation in the medical device and technology sectors," said Mehdi Hatamian, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor for Vivera. "This device is going to make it easier than ever for patients to comply with their medication regimens, regardless of how complex they are."

This third patent differs from the device's two previously issued patents in that it specifically pertains to the dispensing of tablets, capsules, and pills. The device has already secured its patent rights as a secure, smart liquid and inhaler delivery device with automated dose delivery, measurement, and management.

"We are proud of the progress we have made on the development of ZICOH's multiplatform uses and technology," said Paul Edalat, CEO and Chairman of Vivera. "The way that Tesla revolutionized the automotive industry, and the way Apple created a category for smart devices, is what Vivera is doing to the prescription dispensing industry. ZICOH will forever change the way that medications are prescribed and dispensed, and Vivera is reaching the milestones to get there in a fraction of the time projected."

Vivera is looking forward to bringing ZICOH to market. The Company has already initiated the device's design and is looking forward to having a working prototype by late summer 2022.

