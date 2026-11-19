Vivid Seat a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5PN / ISIN: US92854T1007
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19.11.2026 13:47:58
Vivid Seats Reaches Recapitalization Agreement To Cut Debt By $232 Mln; Shares Jump In Premarket
(RTTNews) - Ticket marketplace operator Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a transaction support agreement with a group of its term loan lenders to implement a recapitalization that will reduce net debt by approximately $232 million.
The company said the transaction would provide $66 million of new first-lien, first-out term loans and extend remaining term loan maturities to 2032 from February 2029.
Vivid Seats said total debt would be reduced to $180 million on a pro forma basis from $387 million as of September 30, 2026, while net debt would decline to about $110 million from $342 million.
Under the agreement, approximately $273 million of secured debt will be exchanged for about 45.8 million newly issued Class A shares, representing roughly 80% of the company's common equity following completion of the transaction.
Existing shareholders will retain about 20% of the common equity, the company said.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
Shares of Vivid Seats rose 24.22% to $1.5900 in premarket trading after ending Wednesday's session up 2.40%.
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