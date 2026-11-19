(RTTNews) - Ticket marketplace operator Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a transaction support agreement with a group of its term loan lenders to implement a recapitalization that will reduce net debt by approximately $232 million.

The company said the transaction would provide $66 million of new first-lien, first-out term loans and extend remaining term loan maturities to 2032 from February 2029.

Vivid Seats said total debt would be reduced to $180 million on a pro forma basis from $387 million as of September 30, 2026, while net debt would decline to about $110 million from $342 million.

Under the agreement, approximately $273 million of secured debt will be exchanged for about 45.8 million newly issued Class A shares, representing roughly 80% of the company's common equity following completion of the transaction.

Existing shareholders will retain about 20% of the common equity, the company said.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Shares of Vivid Seats rose 24.22% to $1.5900 in premarket trading after ending Wednesday's session up 2.40%.