Vivint Solar Appoints Ellen Smith to its Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR), a leading full-service residential solar provider, announced today that senior energy industry professional, Ellen Smith, has been appointed to the company's board of directors and audit committee. With more than 30 years of working experience in power generation, Smith brings a wealth of firsthand knowledge and industry insights to Vivint Solar's Board. Smith is the current senior managing director of power and utilities for FTI Consulting.

"Ellen's extensive background in the energy industry and expertise in operational development will be a great addition to our company as we continue to grow into new markets and sales channels," said Vivint Solar CEO David Bywater.

"I'm delighted to join Vivint Solar's Board of Directors," said Ellen Smith. "As rooftop solar becomes more accessible and affordable than ever before, Vivint Solar is positioned to help homeowners across the nation adopt clean energy solutions to live a more comfortable life while using energy responsibly."

Before joining FTI Consulting, Smith previously served as executive vice president and chief operations officer for National Grid PLC, a multinational power utility where she was responsible for U.S. operations, LNG facilities, and power plants. Prior to that, she served in various leadership positions at Hess CORP and Pratt & Whitney Power Systems.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

