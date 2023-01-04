|
04.01.2023 14:01:01
Vivos Reports FDA Clearance Of DNA Oral Appliance
(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) announced a brand new clearance from the FDA for its DNA appliance. The company said the FDA 510(k) clearance as a Class II device gives rise to a completely new treatment regimen for mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. The device can also be used in conjunction with other treatment modalities such as, myofunctional therapy or CPAP.
The DNA appliance has been marketed for several years for orthodontic treatment and is still available to be used for those applications. The company noted that the 510(k) clearance for the DNA is the first clearance explicitly recognizing its core technology.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
