Organovo Holdings Aktie

Organovo Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41083 / ISIN: US68620A3023

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16.07.2026 17:57:03

VivoSim Labs Stock Falls 29% After Announcing $4 Mln Private Placement

(RTTNews) - VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) shares dropped 29.64 percent, losing $0.25 to trade at $0.6001 on Thursday, after the company announced a $4.0 million private placement priced at $0.85 per share, along with warrants and the repricing of certain existing warrants.

The stock opened at $0.7063 and traded between $0.5850 and $0.7063 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $0.5850 to $5.30. Trading volume reached 8.38 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1.97 million shares.

The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a healthcare-focused institutional investor to sell about 4.71 million shares of common stock, or common stock equivalents, and accompanying warrants to purchase an additional approximately 4.71 million shares at an effective combined price of $0.85 per share.

VivoSim also agreed to amend existing May 2024 warrants covering 520,833 shares, reducing their exercise price from $9.60 to $0.85 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The company expects to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, with the offering expected to close on or about July 17, 2026.

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