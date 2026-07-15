VivoSim Labs Stock Jumps 16% After Eli Lilly Payment And FY2027 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) shares rose 16.81 percent, gaining $0.14 to trade at $0.9751 on Wednesday, after the company announced a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly and projected more than 500 percent revenue growth for fiscal 2027.

The stock opened at $1.49 and traded between $0.9081 and $1.57 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $0.78 to $5.30. Trading volume reached 95.02 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 92,604 shares.

The payment is tied to a former inflammatory bowel disease drug program that VivoSim previously sold to Eli Lilly and was triggered by the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 study. The company also expects significant revenue growth in fiscal 2027 as demand increases for its next-generation New Approach Methodologies (NAM) human cellular models used in preclinical drug safety testing.