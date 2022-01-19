VivSoft Awarded GSA COMET, an IT System Modernization Vehicle, and $8.2M Task Order to support GSA Fleet Mobile Apps

BRAMBLETON, VA., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VivSoft, an IT Systems Integrator focused on solving complex problems in the public sector using emerging and open technologies, announced today it has been awarded a GSA's CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) BPA as a result of the COMET BPA Onboarding Request for Quote (RFQ). In addition, VivSoft was awarded a task order included with the RFQ.

Navin Gunalan, CEO VivSoft, stated, "We're ecstatic to provide GSA with Next-Gen Application development capabilities."

The task order was valued at a lifecycle of $8.2M for a 1-year base period and four, 1-year option periods to enhance GSA's Fleet Mobile Application support services. VivSoft will be supporting GSA's Federal Acquisition Service's (FAS) effort to maintain and modernize FMS2Go and GSAFleet2Go Mobile Apps, which FAS uses to manage GSA's Fleet of more than 220,000 assets.

This modernization provides FAS with a broader spectrum of monitoring capabilities for its fleet through enhanced data visualization, tracking, and reporting, helping GSA realize greater cost savings and higher operation speed through more streamlined and automated decision support functions. VivSoft is supporting COMET with partners Attain (Maximus), SemanticBits, and Wiweeki, who bring a strong track record of modernization at GSA.

Navin Gunalan, the CEO of VivSoft, stated, "COMET is a strategic win for us. It builds upon our automation and emerging tech competencies that we are delivering as a part of our DoD Platform One effort. We're ecstatic to provide GSA with Next-Gen Application development and deployment capabilities".

VivSoft Technologies LLC, a certified 8(a) Small Business based in Brambleton, VA, is dedicated to solving the complex problems across the federal space, helping agencies embrace automation and other emerging technologies to succeed sooner. As a successful participant in DoD's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program, VivSoft has successfully transitioned from the prototype (Phase I) to enterprise-scale (SBIR Phase III) deployment of next-generation platforms and applications. VivSoft's key accomplishments under the SBIR Program include vital contributions to the open-source US Air Force's Platform One offerings and accelerating DevSecOps (development, security, and operations) adoption within regulated federal agencies. VivSoft's accelerator ENBUILD further simplifies the deployment of complex DevSecOps and MLOps stacks based on Platform One offerings. VivSoft is also supporting Air Force's LevelUP Software Factory, which supports USAF's Data Science and Engineering efforts. Additionally, VivSoft has prime contract work at FDIC, FDA, DLA, and the State of Maryland.

