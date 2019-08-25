Vizion Health Expands Its Reach Into Tennessee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Schneider, CEO of Vizion Health, LLC ("Vizion") announced today that the company has assumed co-management with Focus Treatment Centers ("Focus") in Chattanooga,Tennessee. Vizion is a privately-owned healthcare company located in Charlotte, NC that brings a seasoned behavioral healthcare team with decades of experience to work with the dedicated and passionate team already in place at Focus. A 48-bed residential center for substance abuse and eating disorder treatment, Focus offers the full continuum of care from detox through outpatient services.

Blake DeFoor, CEO of Focus stated, "This step is congruent with our commitment to excellence within a dynamic healthcare market, and Focus is enthusiastic about partnering with the Vizion team."

Vizion is comprised of four powerhouse healthcare leaders. Mark Schneider has over four decades of operating a broad spectrum of behavioral health facilities. Stephen Chesney, Vizion's Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience operating multi-site and multi-state behavioral health businesses. Dr. Ann Miller, a recognized national expert in the addiction treatment industry, is Vizion's Chief Development Officer. Aaron Kneas, a Vizion partner and managing director with New Century Capital Partners (NCCP), supports the Vizion Team on structuring transactions and securing the capital for the Company's growth.

"The strength of the core Vizion team enables us to grow quickly while continuing to ensure quality programming throughout our system," says Mr. Schneider.

Focus opened its doors in 2005 to treat substance use disorders and then added its eating disorder program in 2008. With growing needs for addiction and eating disorder treatment options, "This co-management relationship between Focus and Vizion further supports our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional recovery services in the Southeast," says Dr. Siri Khalsa-Zemel, Chief Strategy Officer at Focus.

Vizion's expanding footprint is marked with Focus as the sixth company in its portfolio, demonstrating an aggressive campaign to purchase and/or manage high quality behavioral health facilities throughout the country. Vizion currently owns Willow Crest Hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch in Miami, Oklahoma. Willow Crest is a 50-bed acute care psychiatric hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch is a 28-bed residential treatment center for children and adolescents with mental health problems. Vizion recently opened NEO Health & Wellness Center, an outpatient treatment program specializing in treating the opioid issues facing rural Oklahoma residents. Vizion also owns Panola Medical Center in Batesville, Mississippi in a partnership. Panola Medical Center is a 55-bed medical surgical and separate 55 bed acute psychiatric facility, recently renamed Crossroads. Vizion's portfolio includes Fort Behavioral Health, a 133-bed newly renovated, state-of-the-art behavioral health facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility has 5 treatment units that provide specialized treatment for substance abuse disorders including women with trauma, adolescents, and adult male, as well as a 15-bed detoxification unit. Fort Behavioral provides residential treatment services for autistic children ages 8-17 years. Also, included in Vizion's portfolio is Red River Youth Academy in Norman, Oklahoma. Red River is a 66-bed adolescent residential mental health treatment center.

Further information on Vizion Health can be found at http://www.vizionhealth.com. Vizion Health's management team can be reached at 704-626-2448.

More information about Focus Treatment Centers can be found at http://www.focustreatmentcenters.com and Focus can be reached at 1-800-675-2041.

