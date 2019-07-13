Vizion Health Increases Oklahoma Presence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Schneider, CEO of Vizion Health, LLC ("Vizion") announced today that the company has assumed the management of Red River Youth Academy in Norman, Oklahoma. Red River Youth Academy is a 66-bed adolescent residential mental health treatment center. "Vizion is committed to continue the high quality of care and professionalism the exceptional staff provides at Red River and is happy to be expanding its footprint in the State of Oklahoma" reports the CEO. Vizion's management of Red River marks its fifth company in its portfolio demonstrating an aggressive campaign to purchase and/or manage high quality behavioral health facilities throughout the country.

Vizion Health LLC is a privately-owned healthcare company located in Charlotte, NC. Vizion brings a seasoned behavioral healthcare team with decades of experience in behavioral health. Mark Schneider has over four decades of operating a broad spectrum of behavioral health facilities. Stephen Chesney, Vizion's Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience operating multi-site and multi-state behavioral health businesses. Dr. Ann Miller, a recognized national expert in the addiction treatment industry, is Vizion's Chief Development Officer. Aaron Kneas, a Vizion partner and managing director with New Century Capital Partners (NCCP), supports the Vizion Team on structuring transactions and securing the capital for the Company's growth. "The strength of the core Vizion team enables us to grow quickly while continuing to ensure quality programming throughout our system," says Mr. Schneider.

Vizion currently owns Willow Crest Hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch in Miami, Oklahoma. Willow Crest is a 50-bed acute care psychiatric hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch is a 28-bed residential treatment center for children and adolescents with mental health problems. Vizion recently opened NEO Wellness Center, an outpatient treatment program specializing in treating the opioid issues facing rural Oklahoma residents. Vizion recently partnered to acquire Panola Medical Center in Batesville, Mississippi which includes a 51-bed acute psychiatric hospitals called Crossroads. Vizion's portfolio also includes Fort Behavioral Health, a 133-bed newly renovated, state-of-the-art behavioral health facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility has 5 separate, self-contained treatment units that provide specialized treatment for substance abuse disorders including women with trauma, adolescents, and adult male, as well as a 15-bed medically supervised detoxification unit. In a separate wing comprised of 44 beds, Fort Behavioral provides residential treatment services for autistic children ages 8-17 years.

Further information on Vizion Health can be found at http://www.vizionhealth.com. Vizion Health's management team can be reached at 703-980-7085

SOURCE Vizion Health