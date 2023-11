Vizio's Stock Jumps 28% on Strong Earnings Report

Shares of TV maker Vizio (NYSE: VZIO) jumped as much as 28% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2023 financial results. Shares closed the day up 26%.Revenue was down from $435 million a year ago to $426.2 million in the quarter, but Platform+ revenue jumped 22% to $156.2 million. Net income was also up 590% to $13.8 million, or $0.07 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $425.6 million and earnings of $0.02 per share, so results zoomed past that.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel