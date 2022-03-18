VK Company: Amendments to the Articles of Association

18 March, 2022

VK COMPANY LIMITED

Amendments to the Articles of Association

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK", "the Issuer" or "the Company"), one of the largest Internet companies in the Russian-speaking Internet market, announces that pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company a written resolution has been passed on March 18, 2022 by the members of the Company holding shares which represent at least 65% of the total number of votes attached to the issued and outstanding shares, approving certain changes to the Articles of Association.

The amendments include a change to the 'Substantial Transaction' definition and the increase of the Managing Director's authority to US$25,000,000.

The respective resolution and the new version of Memorandum of Association and the Articles of Association have been filed on the National Storage Mechanism appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The new version of the Memorandum of Association and the Articles of Association is available on https://vk.company/ru/investors/management.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich

Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434

E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Alina Fedorova

Mobile: +7 916 238 1297

E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team

About VK

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.