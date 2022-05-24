+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 14:30:05

VK Company: Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors

VK Company (VKCO)
VK Company: Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors

24-May-2022 / 15:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

24 May, 2022         

 

VK COMPANY LIMITED

 

Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors

 

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as VK or the Company) announces changes to the Board of Directors and appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors.

 

Sergey Kuprianov, Non-executive Director of VK since 14 December 2021, was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company. Sergey Kuprianov has been the Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Management Committee at Gazprom PJSC since 2003, and the Head of Department at Gazprom PJSC since 2019.

 

Maria Zybina, Executive Vice President at Gazprombank, was appointed as a Non-executive Director to the Board of the Company. Maria has over 20 years of experience in financial sector. Sine 2018, she is in charge of digital assets division at Gazprombank JSC.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

 

Press

Alina Fedorova
Mobile: +7 916 238 1297
E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team 

 

 

About VK

 

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

 

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services (via Youla), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

 

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

 

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
Sequence No.: 163843
EQS News ID: 1360177

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360177&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

mail.ru Ltd. 3,60 -20,00% mail.ru Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen