|
24.05.2022 14:30:05
VK Company: Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
VK Company (VKCO)
24 May, 2022
VK COMPANY LIMITED
Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors
VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as VK or the Company) announces changes to the Board of Directors and appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Sergey Kuprianov, Non-executive Director of VK since 14 December 2021, was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company. Sergey Kuprianov has been the Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Management Committee at Gazprom PJSC since 2003, and the Head of Department at Gazprom PJSC since 2019.
Maria Zybina, Executive Vice President at Gazprombank, was appointed as a Non-executive Director to the Board of the Company. Maria has over 20 years of experience in financial sector. Sine 2018, she is in charge of digital assets division at Gazprombank JSC.
For further information please contact:
Investors
Tatiana Volochkovich
Press
Alina Fedorova
About VK
VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.
The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services (via Youla), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.
The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.
The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|Sequence No.:
|163843
|EQS News ID:
|1360177
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
14:30
|VK Company: Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|VK Company: Change to the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|VK has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Yandex News and Yandex Zen (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|VK Company: Invitation to contact the company in relation to its Convertible Bonds (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|VK Company: Comment on Interest Payment under Convertible Bonds (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|VK Company: VK's Board of Directors Strengthened by Scientific Community Members (EQS Group)
|
28.03.22
|VK Company: Appointment of Advisors in Relation to USD 400mn of Convertible Bonds due in 2025 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|mail.ru Ltd.
|3,60
|-20,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.