VK Company: Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors

24 May, 2022

VK COMPANY LIMITED

Appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as VK or the Company) announces changes to the Board of Directors and appointment of a Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sergey Kuprianov, Non-executive Director of VK since 14 December 2021, was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company. Sergey Kuprianov has been the Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Management Committee at Gazprom PJSC since 2003, and the Head of Department at Gazprom PJSC since 2019.

Maria Zybina, Executive Vice President at Gazprombank, was appointed as a Non-executive Director to the Board of the Company. Maria has over 20 years of experience in financial sector. Sine 2018, she is in charge of digital assets division at Gazprombank JSC.

About VK

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services (via Youla), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.