VK Company: Appointment of Advisors in Relation to USD 400mn of Convertible Bonds due in 2025

VK Company: Appointment of Advisors in Relation to USD 400mn of Convertible Bonds due in 2025

28-March-2022 / 19:15 MSK
VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK", "the Issuer" or "the Company"), announces that it is working with its financial advisors, Aspring Capital and Serdika Financial Services to develop proposals to be made to holders of its USD 400mn 1.625 per cent. Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds, due 2025, (the "Bonds") in order to address the recent "De-listing Event" and consequences thereof, which have impacted holders of the Bonds and are outside the control of the Company.

 

Further inquiries can be made at VKbondholders@aspringcap.com or to the Company's Investor Relations department at ir@vk.team.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

 

Press

Alina Fedorova
Mobile: +7 916 238 1297
E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team 

 

About VK

 

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

 

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

 

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

 

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.
