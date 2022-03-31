|
31.03.2022 08:00:46
VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|
VK Company (VKCO)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 31 March 2022
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|Sequence No.:
|152540
|EQS News ID:
|1315515
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
