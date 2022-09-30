|
30.09.2022 08:00:29
VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|
VK Company (VKCO)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 30 September 2022
|ISIN:
|US5603172082
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|VKCO
|LEI Code:
|2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
|Sequence No.:
|191461
|EQS News ID:
|1453529
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mail.ru Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN (EQS Group)
|
27.09.22
|VK announces the sale of MY.GAMES (EQS Group)
|
12.09.22
|VK completes the acquisition of Zen and News (EQS Group)
|
06.09.22
|VK Company: Notice of Appointments (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|VK invites holders of its Convertible Bonds to contact its advisors regarding a Ruble denominated purchase offer (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|VK acquires Zen and News (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|VK to acquire 100% of Delivery Club and exit the O2O Holding joint venture (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|VK Company: VK publishes ESG report for 2021 (EQS Group)