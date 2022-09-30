Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 08:00:29

VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

VK Company (VKCO)
30-Sep-2022 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Date: 30 September 2022

 

Name of applicant:

VK Company Limited (previously - Mail.ru Group Limited)

Name of scheme:

VK Company Limited (the "Company") global depositary receipts ("GDRs") with one GDR representing one ordinary share in the Company

 

Period of return:

From:

31 March 2022

To:

30 September 2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

The balance of unallotted securities as of 30 September 2022 was 21,940,148 GDRs

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

21,940,148

 

Name of contact:

Elena Azarenko, Managing Director and Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+357 25 211450 

 

 

 
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
Sequence No.: 191461
EQS News ID: 1453529

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

